The Savich Crater on Mars Has the Shape of a Human Eye!

The Savich Crater lies just north of the eastern edge of the Hellas Basin. It is a rather large crater, having a diameter of about 180 km. There is a prominent arrowhead shape on the western perimeter of the Savich Crater whose tip has the coordinates of 27° S and 27√3° W of the Dagger Midline Prime Meridian (DMPM). Just north of the arrowhead shape lies a small crater on the western Savich Crater perimeter which has a prominent peak. The peak of this crater is aligned to 2 pentagons and a large circle which fits much of the Savich Crater perimeter. The centre of another small crater which lies on the eastern perimeter of the Savich Crater aligns with one of the pentagons. The Savich Crater perimeter cannot be properly fit with a single circle. It requires 2 circles: a large circle fitting the north, west and south sides of the crater perimeter, and another, smaller circle fitting the northeast side of the crater perimeter. If we keep only the portions of the circles which lie along the Savich Crater perimeter, we get a picture which looks exactly like the cross section of an eye! If we place a cross section of a human eye on top of the outline which fits the Savich Crater perimeter, it aligns almost perfectly with the outline. The “field of view” of the eye encompasses the major mountains of Mars and the Valles Marineris thus indicating that these structures were very important to the Martian civilization. The fact that the shape of the eye is exactly that of a human eye suggests that humans on planet earth may have originally come from Mars or that we may have a common ancestry.





