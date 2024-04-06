Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CERN is being activated during the Solar Eclipse April 8 2024 | Dr. Tom Horn
channel image
GalacticStorm
2231 Subscribers
Shop now
442 views
Published Yesterday

Strange Events at CERN on April 8th During the Solar Eclipse | Solar Eclipse Prophecy.  CERN is being activated during the Solar Eclipse April 8 2024.  Could it all be just one big coincidence?


Dr. Tom Horn shares his unique perspective on the CERN laboratory, where science and the supernatural collide.


End Times Productions 

(https://youtu.be/gaUfJ8QgS78?si=U-34P8gelugAvwvK)

Keywords
cernapril 8 solar eclipsedr tom horn

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket