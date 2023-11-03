Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"U.S. Retail Crime, Flash Mobs, And Smash-And-Grab Offences Increasing"
channel image
Hal Graves
22 Subscribers
86 views
Published 18 hours ago

For the last five years retail crime in America has been rising.  Now we're seeing crime such as flash mobs and smash-and-grab offences happening in growing numbers.  This usually involves well organized gangs of teenagers that coordinate their sometimes violent retail thefts smashing store windows and displays in order to steal merchandise.  While there are a number of reasons for this crime, it has raised the public's awareness on crime, policing, and how the judicial system has failed so many people.  My new report entitled "U.S. Retail Crime, Flash Mobs, And

Smash-And-Grab Offences Increasing."

Keywords
social mediaflash mobsacts of violencestores closingus retail crimesmash and grab theftsviolent retail crimeteenage mobsteenage gangsviolent store theftslessening of penaltiesjudicial system failurevictimized storesviolent retail beatingsstolen merchandisestealing clothesstealing luxury productstax bases affectedscared shoppersscared workersneed better policinglonger sentencesinvolved parents

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket