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Watch What The Power Of An Event & Constitutional Training Can Do!
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130 views • July 14, 2021
🦅 Learn More About Sheriff Mack & The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org
This is Part 3 of this video series on how We The People have started the peaceful Liberty revolution in America!
It is happening because of people like YOU and your county sheriff and other officials whose job it is to help protect your rights.
You can join the CSPOA Posse, learn more about your rights, the Constitution and help get your local sheriff to stand for Liberty!
🦅 Learn More About How You Can Join The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org/join
This is Part 3 of this video series on how We The People have started the peaceful Liberty revolution in America!
It is happening because of people like YOU and your county sheriff and other officials whose job it is to help protect your rights.
You can join the CSPOA Posse, learn more about your rights, the Constitution and help get your local sheriff to stand for Liberty!
🦅 Learn More About How You Can Join The CSPOA Posse at http://CSPOA.org/join
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