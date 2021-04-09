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China Prepares for War with US Over Taiwan
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172 views • April 09, 2021
China Uncensored - 3 Apr 2021
China prepares to counter US intervention in an invasion of Taiwan, with a pincer attack with Chinese jets on the island of Taiwan, as the Chinese Communist Party pushes US China relations to a desperate low. That and more on this week's China news headlines.
China prepares to counter US intervention in an invasion of Taiwan, with a pincer attack with Chinese jets on the island of Taiwan, as the Chinese Communist Party pushes US China relations to a desperate low. That and more on this week's China news headlines.
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