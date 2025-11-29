Trump Continues Efforts to "Kill People" As Tensions Rise In Venezuela and At Home

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories:
* Trump Under Fire For Violent Rhetoric About "Just Killing People"
* Extreme Reaction To Mark Carney's Alberta Oil Pipeline Announcement
* Liberal "Secret U.S. Computer Server" Erupts Into Allegations of Scandal
* Zelensky Dealing with Energy Contract Scandal Threatens His Position As "Peace Talks" Continue
Please support our journalism by donating to:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
or
https://www.maverickdonations.com
#trump, #hegseth, #war, #drugs, #maduro