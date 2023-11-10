Create New Account
CERN: Shiva=Apollyion Rev.9:11 Ofebarung :9:11
Coronam
Published 17 hours ago

Apollyon ist die griechische Übersetzung des hebräischen Namens Abaddon (abaddon), was „Verderber" bedeutet. Er ist der König der Heuschrecken aus dem bodenlosen Abgrund, und Herrscher über die Zerstörung anrichtenden Heere, die hieraus hervorkommen. Er trägt eines der Wesensmerkmale Satans

Keywords
cernshivarev9

