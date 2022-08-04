MAN OF LAWLESSNESS 2

THIS IS THE SECOND VIDEO OF MAN OF LAWLESSNESS.

THE MARK OF THE BEAST IS THE JABS THAT BILLIONS OF PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD HAVE TAKEN ALREADY,

IT IS THE PROCESS OF GENE EDITING AND ALTERING THE DNA TO THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST. THE SAME WAS DONE IN THE TIMES OF NOAH WHEN THE FALLEN ANGEL´S DNA CORRUPTED HUMANS WHEN THEY TOOK THEMSELF HUMAN WIFES FOR THEMSELFES CREATING THE NEPHILIM RACE. THE SAME IS TAKEN PLACE TODAY.

HISTORY REPEATS ITSELF (ECCLESIASTES 1:9)





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