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Somebody needs you to rescue them | Apr 7th, 2021
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32 views • April 07, 2021
At times we all find ourselves in situations that we cannot get out of on our own.
In these times we need someone to rescue us, we need a savior.
Who do you need to rescue? To Whom do you need to be a savior?
In these times we need someone to rescue us, we need a savior.
Who do you need to rescue? To Whom do you need to be a savior?
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