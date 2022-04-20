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The REAL Impact of Sanctions on Russia.
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20 views • April 20, 2022
Posted 9March2022 iEarlGrey:
It's possible that sanctions are working precisely as expected. As Russia expected, that is.
- Video backed up on odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9/the-r... russia.:b
- Available as a podcast at: https://anchor.fm/iearlgrey/episodes/...
0:00 - Intro
1:53 - Why Haven't You Left Russia?
2:25 - Visa & Mastercard
2:40 - Mir payment system
2:50 - Russian Banks make cards 'perpetual'/never expire.
3:02 - UnionPay
4:22 - Russian YouTubers cannot be paid
4:47 - Petrol is now just $1.24 for a US Gallon.
5:47 - Russia and Ukraine supply 1/4 of the World's Wheat
6:12 - Russians glad Facebook,Twitter, McDonalds and Coca Cola are gone.
6:47 - Companies 'suspending' not ceasing operations...
7:29 - BP loses $25 Billion selling it's stake in RosNEFT
8:09 - Toyota and Lexus returning to Russia after just one week following increase in price of Nickel, Palladium and Aluminimum
8:29 - Will Renault sell it's majority share in russian carmaker AvtoVaz?
8:55 - Russian central bank increasing reserves with sanctioned Gold.
9:39 - The West could be walking into an economic trap
10:04 - UK families choosing between 'heating and eating'.
It's possible that sanctions are working precisely as expected. As Russia expected, that is.
- Video backed up on odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9/the-r... russia.:b
- Available as a podcast at: https://anchor.fm/iearlgrey/episodes/...
0:00 - Intro
1:53 - Why Haven't You Left Russia?
2:25 - Visa & Mastercard
2:40 - Mir payment system
2:50 - Russian Banks make cards 'perpetual'/never expire.
3:02 - UnionPay
4:22 - Russian YouTubers cannot be paid
4:47 - Petrol is now just $1.24 for a US Gallon.
5:47 - Russia and Ukraine supply 1/4 of the World's Wheat
6:12 - Russians glad Facebook,Twitter, McDonalds and Coca Cola are gone.
6:47 - Companies 'suspending' not ceasing operations...
7:29 - BP loses $25 Billion selling it's stake in RosNEFT
8:09 - Toyota and Lexus returning to Russia after just one week following increase in price of Nickel, Palladium and Aluminimum
8:29 - Will Renault sell it's majority share in russian carmaker AvtoVaz?
8:55 - Russian central bank increasing reserves with sanctioned Gold.
9:39 - The West could be walking into an economic trap
10:04 - UK families choosing between 'heating and eating'.
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