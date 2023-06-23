Create New Account
291) A tecnologia na Antárctida (Eric Hecker e a Raytheon)
#ElectrosmogPortugal
42 Subscribers
Published 20 hours ago

Créditos ao Canal Dr. Steven Greer; June 12, 2023.

Monday, June 12, 2023! Dr. Greer's Groundbreaking National Press Club Event! :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDY7t6HihCw

Uma versão mais detalhada -- (53') Eric Hecker - Raytheon Contractor in Antarctica: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx19Pgo2DFU 

Canais do Eric Hecker:

https://deciphering.tv/ 

DecipheringMyExperience: https://www.youtube.com/@decipheringmyexperience9191 

MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL

Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog

https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/

Keywords
high techraytheonelfscalaricecubeeric heckerpolo sulneutrino detectorantarctida

