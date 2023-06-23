291) A tecnologia na Antárctida (Eric Hecker e a Raytheon)

Créditos ao Canal Dr. Steven Greer; June 12, 2023.
Monday, June
12, 2023! Dr. Greer's Groundbreaking National Press Club Event! :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDY7t6HihCw
Uma versão mais detalhada -- (53') Eric Hecker - Raytheon Contractor in Antarctica: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jx19Pgo2DFU
Canais do Eric Hecker:
DecipheringMyExperience: https://www.youtube.com/@decipheringmyexperience9191
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
