DR. TENPENNY AND DR. ANDY WAKEFIELD MRNA INJECTION DANGERS

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One of the most controversial misrepresented figures of recent times, Dr. Andrew Wakefield has been maligned by Wikipedia, the press, science journals and every other mainstream outlet you can mention. Andy is a physician, an author, a filmmaker and a dear friend. Join us as we have a conversation about COVID, viruses, and his unique perspective on current affairs.
Andy Wakefield's Website: www.1986TheAct.com
Find our Premium Deep Dive of this conversation here:
www.bit.ly/TFilesPrem
www.DrTenpenny.com