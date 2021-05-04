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VICTORIA SECRETS EXPOSED-
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48 views • May 04, 2021
VICTORIA SECRETS (EXPOSED)-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/USNCghWIRhsx/
Billionaire tycoon behind Victoria’s Secret 'keeps his multi-million Cotswolds estate away from prying eyes'
Les Wexner has restored Foxcote House, transforming it into a £20 million shooting estate that is now one of the grandest in England
As the Telegraph reported in 2015, “Mr Wexner has largely succeeded in keeping his ownership of Foxcote out of the public eye despite the fact that he bought the estate 18 years ago for about £3m.”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/11953323/Billionaire-tycoon-behind-Victorias-Secret-keeps-his-multi-million-Cotswolds-estate-away-from-prying-eyes.html?fbclid=IwAR2mDd4J8dtHVQY8Ktice_2K8B5CZkWOSzTik6ORW3jdHvH6r5TbP19CiNI
Foxcote House is an 18th-century detached country house in the village of Ilmington, near Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire, England. It has been a Grade II* listed property since September 1952.
Sold to the American billionaire Les Wexner in 1997.
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/iTKPSs2mh7wC9ZUE4VKuexRtSkA/appointments?fbclid=IwAR1VUhoEpdMrNoWMTUU90QhmqMnVAXOUVVGzDdJQwngKH6Pixf1igEbsELA
https://www.bitchute.com/video/USNCghWIRhsx/
Billionaire tycoon behind Victoria’s Secret 'keeps his multi-million Cotswolds estate away from prying eyes'
Les Wexner has restored Foxcote House, transforming it into a £20 million shooting estate that is now one of the grandest in England
As the Telegraph reported in 2015, “Mr Wexner has largely succeeded in keeping his ownership of Foxcote out of the public eye despite the fact that he bought the estate 18 years ago for about £3m.”
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/11953323/Billionaire-tycoon-behind-Victorias-Secret-keeps-his-multi-million-Cotswolds-estate-away-from-prying-eyes.html?fbclid=IwAR2mDd4J8dtHVQY8Ktice_2K8B5CZkWOSzTik6ORW3jdHvH6r5TbP19CiNI
Foxcote House is an 18th-century detached country house in the village of Ilmington, near Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire, England. It has been a Grade II* listed property since September 1952.
Sold to the American billionaire Les Wexner in 1997.
https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/officers/iTKPSs2mh7wC9ZUE4VKuexRtSkA/appointments?fbclid=IwAR1VUhoEpdMrNoWMTUU90QhmqMnVAXOUVVGzDdJQwngKH6Pixf1igEbsELA
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