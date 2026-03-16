C-RAM: danger that citizens face from the US defenses at the Third Al-Tawhid base in the capital, Baghdad, during the activation of the Sirem system

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Another angle showing the indifference to the danger that citizens face from the American defenses at the Third Al-Tawhid base in the capital, Baghdad, during the activation of the Sirem system. @ NAYA
Cynthia... WOW, the 4 second video was too short to post, directly close under the C-RAM flares, hitting something flying just above the top of a building.