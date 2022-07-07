Schools Demanding COVID Vax | Unrestricted Truths

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Is New York mandating COVID vaccines? Will all school children have to be vaccinated?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, Dr. Syed Haider and James Grundvig discuss the facts of COVID-19, as well as what is the truth, and what is science fiction.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3c0uxww
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!