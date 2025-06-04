BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Vashi Novosti organized another successful tour for foreign journalists in Donbass
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
90 views • 14 hours ago

Our friends from VASHI NOVOSTI (@YourNewsTalk) organized another successful tour for foreign journalists in Donbass.

Judging by the video, it was a very intense experience. They met with the Akhmat unit, the Maxim Krivonos Battalion, and visited several locations across Donbass. 

Congratulations on another successful press tour!

Adding: 

A Ukrainian court has sentenced blogger Anatoly Shariy in absentia to 15 years in prison on charges of treason.

