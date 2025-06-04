© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our friends from VASHI NOVOSTI (@YourNewsTalk) organized another successful tour for foreign journalists in Donbass.
Judging by the video, it was a very intense experience. They met with the Akhmat unit, the Maxim Krivonos Battalion, and visited several locations across Donbass.
Congratulations on another successful press tour!
Adding:
A Ukrainian court has sentenced blogger Anatoly Shariy in absentia to 15 years in prison on charges of treason.