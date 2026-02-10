BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
chokecherry’s E. Scarlett Levinson - STAGE THREADS Ep. 14
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
20 views • 1 day ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, E. Scarlett Levinson, bassist/vocalist of the shoegaze/grunge band, chokecherry, shows off the stage outfits, makeup, and accessories that she wears onstage, while on their North America Fall 2025 tour with The Sewing Club. chokecherry is currently supporting their debut album, Ripe Fruit Rots and Falls.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 17, 2025

Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH CHOKECHERRY:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/chokecherry4ever

Instagram - https://instagram.com/chokecherry4ever

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@chokecherry4ever

Twitter - https://twitter.com/chokecherryband


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:03 Hot Rollers

01:42 Bows

02:08 Clothing

06:50 Accessories

08:01 More Clothing

09:42 Footwear

10:18 Makeup


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:03Hot Rollers

01:42Bows

02:08Clothing

06:50Accessories

08:01More Clothing

09:42Footwear

10:18Makeup

15:19End Screen

