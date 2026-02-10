chokecherry’s E. Scarlett Levinson - STAGE THREADS Ep. 14

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, E. Scarlett Levinson, bassist/vocalist of the shoegaze/grunge band, chokecherry, shows off the stage outfits, makeup, and accessories that she wears onstage, while on their North America Fall 2025 tour with The Sewing Club. chokecherry is currently supporting their debut album, Ripe Fruit Rots and Falls.
VIDEO INFO:
Film Date - December 17, 2025
Location - Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL
VIDEO SUMMARY:
00:00 Introduction
00:39 Skip Intro
01:03 Hot Rollers
01:42 Bows
02:08 Clothing
06:50 Accessories
08:01 More Clothing
09:42 Footwear
10:18 Makeup
ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
