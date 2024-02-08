Our Animals this Winter

Our Border Collie/Australian Shepherd enjoys the snow. After the snowfall, we had a couple weeks of really cold temperatures. With the heat lamps near the rabbits and a coop/brooder heater in our coop our Cinnamon Queen Chickens and Rex Rabbits seemed to fair well enough, during the colder than normal temperatures. It took about a week for the chicken coop to dry out enough that we could clean it. All our animals seem to enjoy the warmer (but still winter) weather. For more information see our blog.