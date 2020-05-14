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Deborah Tavares: COVID - Transition into a Reality of “Daily” Terror - WORLDWIDE (MIRRORED)
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556 views • May 14, 2020
Deborah Tavares: COVID - Transition into a Reality of “Daily” Terror - WORLDWIDE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel StopTheCrime.net NEW at:-
https://youtu.be/Cc7aRycIAbI
COVID - the Disease of Despair - PLANNED
History Repeats 1977
Strong Destroy the Weak
No Jobs - No Money - No Food and More
18:40 time stamp CORRECTION: When Deborah says "Regan" she meant to say "NIXON".
Secret Filming | Military Junta | General Pinochet | Chilean Revolution | This Week | 1977
https://youtu.be/0kBVVGodG94
'Every One of Them': California County Vows to Forcibly Quarantine People – Separating Families – Over COVID-19
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/05/06/every-one-of-them-california-county-vows-to-forcibly-quarantine-people-separating-families-over-covid-19-n388732
Unlocking Technology for the Global Goals
http://www3.weforum.org/docs/Unlocking_Technology_for_the_Global_Goals.pdf
Watch FIRES- THIS IS WAR- WE ARE BEING INTENTIONALLY BURNED UP
https://youtu.be/WhvoYFAWwC4
27:00 Time Stamp- CLIMATE CHANGE induced by Human Caused Mega Drought in 1200 YEARS. . . article Deborah discusses in this video: https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2020/04/16/southwest-megadrought-climate-change/
29:00 GET To Primary Water: www.PrimaryWater.org
WATCH: "Fire & Power Outage Preparedness Meeting with Retired Fire Captain"- Harden your Homes!!
https://youtu.be/bwM0fVy6RR0
TESTING ON EVERYONE - CHECK THIS LINK OUT BELOW
H.R.6666 - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&s=1
36:15 Microsoft Patent for CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
38:00 IBM gets Patent for Self Aware Tokens for Offline data!!
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
44:00(ish) PA CLIMATE ACTION PLAN:
REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK.
45:40 Water Wars - Stealing Water for Profit and Power
https://youtu.be/Fl6smW1CPTU
47:06 ⚠️WARNING⚠️
“Face Mask DANGERS”
Inhaling Your Carbon Dioxide Restricts Proper Oxygen Flow and More
😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️
https://vermontindependent.net/on-the-masks-we-wear-go-outside-vermont/
Rockefeller Plan to Use Bioweapons
to Impose Martial Law One Quarantine at a Time:
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
50:10 Walter Meade Army Document Link coming soon....
PRINTABLE FLYER FOR YOU TO SHARE FAR AND WIDE. PLEASE.... SPREAD THIS INFORMATION.
http://www.stopthecrime.net/full%20page%20flyer.pdf
Thank You to Pastor Butch for having Deborah on your show.
https://www.pastorbutch.com/radio-show/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE by clicking the link below and be sure to tap the "Bell Notification" 🔔 so you are notified any time I upload a new video. 🎥
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EJcBi6syfNf-YI9q0jdGw?sub_confirmation=1
#DeborahTavares #Covid19 #Plandemic
Category
Education
Mirrored from YouTube channel StopTheCrime.net NEW at:-
https://youtu.be/Cc7aRycIAbI
COVID - the Disease of Despair - PLANNED
History Repeats 1977
Strong Destroy the Weak
No Jobs - No Money - No Food and More
18:40 time stamp CORRECTION: When Deborah says "Regan" she meant to say "NIXON".
Secret Filming | Military Junta | General Pinochet | Chilean Revolution | This Week | 1977
https://youtu.be/0kBVVGodG94
'Every One of Them': California County Vows to Forcibly Quarantine People – Separating Families – Over COVID-19
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/05/06/every-one-of-them-california-county-vows-to-forcibly-quarantine-people-separating-families-over-covid-19-n388732
Unlocking Technology for the Global Goals
http://www3.weforum.org/docs/Unlocking_Technology_for_the_Global_Goals.pdf
Watch FIRES- THIS IS WAR- WE ARE BEING INTENTIONALLY BURNED UP
https://youtu.be/WhvoYFAWwC4
27:00 Time Stamp- CLIMATE CHANGE induced by Human Caused Mega Drought in 1200 YEARS. . . article Deborah discusses in this video: https://www.washingtonpost.com/weather/2020/04/16/southwest-megadrought-climate-change/
29:00 GET To Primary Water: www.PrimaryWater.org
WATCH: "Fire & Power Outage Preparedness Meeting with Retired Fire Captain"- Harden your Homes!!
https://youtu.be/bwM0fVy6RR0
TESTING ON EVERYONE - CHECK THIS LINK OUT BELOW
H.R.6666 - COVID-19 Testing, Reaching, And Contacting Everyone (TRACE) Act
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/house-bill/6666/text?r=2&s=1
36:15 Microsoft Patent for CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
38:00 IBM gets Patent for Self Aware Tokens for Offline data!!
https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
44:00(ish) PA CLIMATE ACTION PLAN:
REFER TO YOU TUBE PAGE FOR LINK.
45:40 Water Wars - Stealing Water for Profit and Power
https://youtu.be/Fl6smW1CPTU
47:06 ⚠️WARNING⚠️
“Face Mask DANGERS”
Inhaling Your Carbon Dioxide Restricts Proper Oxygen Flow and More
😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️😷‼️
https://vermontindependent.net/on-the-masks-we-wear-go-outside-vermont/
Rockefeller Plan to Use Bioweapons
to Impose Martial Law One Quarantine at a Time:
http://www.nommeraadio.ee/meedia/pdf/RRS/Rockefeller%20Foundation.pdf
50:10 Walter Meade Army Document Link coming soon....
PRINTABLE FLYER FOR YOU TO SHARE FAR AND WIDE. PLEASE.... SPREAD THIS INFORMATION.
http://www.stopthecrime.net/full%20page%20flyer.pdf
Thank You to Pastor Butch for having Deborah on your show.
https://www.pastorbutch.com/radio-show/
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE by clicking the link below and be sure to tap the "Bell Notification" 🔔 so you are notified any time I upload a new video. 🎥
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5EJcBi6syfNf-YI9q0jdGw?sub_confirmation=1
#DeborahTavares #Covid19 #Plandemic
Category
Education
Keywords
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