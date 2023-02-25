Prophecies of Maria Valtorta on The End of Times and The Antichrist! Part 1 His Identity & Rise

Mother & Refuge of the End Times





Feb 25, 2023





"He will be a person with a very high position, he will be like a bright star, not like a human star that shines in the human sky, but a star from a supernatural sphere, who, giving in to the flattery of the enemy..."





"...he will become haughty and proud after having been humble, he will become an atheist after having had great faith, he will become lustful after having been chaste, he will hunger for gold after having known evangelical poverty, he will thirst for recognition after having lived a hidden life."





Source: https://www.marianland.com/mariavalto...

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McspDDxzT8g