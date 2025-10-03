When Forever Ends by Forever's End (LYRICS BELOW 10-1-2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek!)

When Forever Ends by Forever's End (2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek!)



Markus Daimeion I on Lead Vocals & Bass Guitars

Angry Bob Brady on Drums

Johnny 5 Grubert on Guitars & Backing Vocals





When Forever Ends

by Forever's End 2025 Edition





There was a time not too long ago

We were happy there you and I together

Then came the day

The day that you went away

I was Loving You,

Like We Vowed to do Forever

Where are you and why aren't you by my side

Baby, Where Are You





Years ago, it seems like yesterday

We fell in Love,

Tell me if you remember

Remember that time,

When Our Love was on the line

I said Remember Me,

If it is meant to be this way





When Forever Ends,

The Memories Do Remain

It never ends,

I'll always feel this way





Were you looking for me,

When I found you once again,

That's when I knew,

How Love can be True... FOREVER

I'll dread that day,

The Good Lord Steals Me Away

I'll be Loving You until my Dying Day





When Forever Ends,

Our memory will remain

It'll never end,

I'll always feel this way

When Forever's End,

The Memories Do Remain





Thanks For Listening! WE LOVE YOU ALL!



