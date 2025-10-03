When Forever Ends by Forever's End (LYRICS BELOW 10-1-2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek!)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Forever Ends by Forever's End (2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek!)
Markus Daimeion I on Lead Vocals & Bass Guitars
Angry Bob Brady on Drums
Johnny 5 Grubert on Guitars & Backing Vocals
When Forever Ends
by Forever's End 2025 Edition
There was a time not too long ago
We were happy there you and I together
Then came the day
The day that you went away
I was Loving You,
Like We Vowed to do Forever
Where are you and why aren't you by my side
Baby, Where Are You
Years ago, it seems like yesterday
We fell in Love,
Tell me if you remember
Remember that time,
When Our Love was on the line
I said Remember Me,
If it is meant to be this way
When Forever Ends,
The Memories Do Remain
It never ends,
I'll always feel this way
Were you looking for me,
When I found you once again,
That's when I knew,
How Love can be True... FOREVER
I'll dread that day,
The Good Lord Steals Me Away
I'll be Loving You until my Dying Day
When Forever Ends,
Our memory will remain
It'll never end,
I'll always feel this way
When Forever's End,
The Memories Do Remain
Thanks For Listening! WE LOVE YOU ALL!