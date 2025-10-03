BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
When Forever Ends by Forever's End (LYRICS BELOW 10-1-2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek!)
Forever's Industries
Forever's Industries
44 followers
0
16 views • 1 day ago

When Forever Ends by Forever's End (2025 Rehearsals Sneak Peek!)

Markus Daimeion I on Lead Vocals & Bass Guitars
Angry Bob Brady on Drums
Johnny 5 Grubert on Guitars & Backing Vocals 

When Forever Ends

by Forever's End 2025 Edition


There was a time not too long ago

We were happy there you and I together

Then came the day

The day that you went away

I was Loving You,

Like We Vowed to do Forever

Where are you and why aren't you by my side

Baby, Where Are You


Years ago, it seems like yesterday

We fell in Love,

Tell me if you remember

Remember that time,

When Our Love was on the line

I said Remember Me,

If it is meant to be this way


When Forever Ends,

The Memories Do Remain

It never ends,

I'll always feel this way


Were you looking for me,

When I found you once again,

That's when I knew,

How Love can be True... FOREVER

I'll dread that day,

The Good Lord Steals Me Away

I'll be Loving You until my Dying Day


When Forever Ends,

Our memory will remain

It'll never end,

I'll always feel this way

When Forever's End,

The Memories Do Remain


Thanks For Listening! WE LOVE YOU ALL!


