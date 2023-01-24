The Blind Can See - With Vanessa Clark

In this episode of A StoneWall's Perspective Podcast, Alex is doing interviews in Nashville Tennessee for the ReAwaken America Tour! The ReAwaken America Tour is hosted by Clay Clark, who has been on this show many times. Oftentimes, Clay is in the public light because of his books, his podcast, or the tour; however, there is one person who has helped Clay become the man that he is today.

Vanessa Clark is Clay's prayer warrior wife. When Clay was struggling with God, Vanessa was there to pray. At some point, Clay and Vanessa had their first and only son, but he was born blind. They did not find out that their son was blind immediately. When they were told Clay and Vanessa were discouraged, but Vanessa believed that God would heal their son! Listen to this episode to find out more about Clay and Vanessa's journey!

