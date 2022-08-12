Almost 1 in 6 Fully Vaccinated Americans Now Suffer From Serious Health Problems

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The continual concerns about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 “vaccines” are not letting up. Now, according to a recent survey, almost 1 in 6 fully vaccinated Americans are suffering from serious health problems.
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