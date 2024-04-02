Pets in Love





Mar 29, 2024





#dogrescue #animalrescue #animals

Am I Garbage to You? Tearful Ending of Skinny Dog After Trusting Wrong Owner

Is there anything that can measure human cruelty? The callousness and irresponsibility of owners have continuously created many tragedies for their pets.

A cardboard box lies on the road with a bag of food and a walking skeleton. This dog is so skinny, its owner abandoned it here, it can't move and can't get food from its bag. It will definitely die of starvation if it is not discovered by people.

When he was taken to the rescue vehicle, he was still very confused, his eyes looked everywhere as if he wanted to be alert for something.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

/ @petsinlove





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ucSnmDp-VYI