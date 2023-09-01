Welding Educators: Share this with your Students. The Law of First Impressions
39 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Last video on showing up for the job and respect you want. All young welders should watch this one.
Keywords
welding tips and trickswelding videosgerald w bristerpipe welderwelding educationdress the part
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos