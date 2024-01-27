Brighteon Broadcast News, Jan 27, 2024 - Biden regime commits economic SABOTAGE against Texas (and Europe) by banning new LNG exports

- US-Europe energy relations and LNG exports. (0:00)

- US energy policy and its impact on Europe and the Middle East. (5:44)

- Texas' response to Biden's immigration policies. (13:17)

- Peaceful protest against illegal immigration. (20:22)

- Border convoy and potential government surveillance. (23:28)

- Privacy and security for a protest convoy. (28:26)

- Houthi attacks on oil tankers and US Navy vessels in Yemen. (33:02)

- Israel's genocide and potential destruction. (38:10)

- US-Israel relations, Zionism, and immigration. (43:51)

- Controlled opposition in the liberty movement. (48:17)

- US involvement in global conflicts and energy industry. (51:05)

- US Empire, war, and dollar collapse. (56:19)

- Preparedness, diesel fuel, and food supplies. (1:02:06)

- Diesel fuel and its uses in emergency situations. (1:07:54)

- Preparedness for potential global crises. (1:13:31)





