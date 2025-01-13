Your Worldview Makes A Difference In Your World

Genesis 1:26-27 Your Worldview Makes A Difference In The World

Intro: There Are two worldviews. Man’s and God’s. Man’s is filled with new age paganism, pantheism. Mother earth and animals and humans are all on the same level. This is insane! Animals don’t build anything. If you count insect hives and beaver dams. And that’s because God gave them an instinct to survive. By the way…Where does instinct come from? Why are all cats hunters? Why are All dogs basically herders? Why do Bee’s pollinate? Why are all horses basically hay burners? Because God made them that way to balance the earth and for their survival.

If you believe that animals exist as equals to man….then your going to protect the fish and the owls to the detriment of man. You are not going to manage forests and dead trees and underbrush and let the forests grow chaotic…… and the result? Fires! You are going to let the snow melt from the mountains run out of the reservoirs into the oceans to save insignificant little fish (called a Smelt twice the size of a Sardine) and let people burn up.

You want a cause for California fires? California is a desert state. It’s dry. They need all the water they can get. Fire is the enemy of a desert. By the way…. did you know that homeless people set 24 fires a day in downtown LA. I’m not saying that caused these recent fires but that’s an incredible problem for LA.

A pagan worldview causes a godless mindset that allows men to act like animals and animals to take the place of men. A pagan worldview makes people the problem and animals and mother earth the answer!