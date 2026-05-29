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🎵Weaver of Dreams
wolfburg
wolfburg
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moody blues, electronic rock, male baritone vocals, female vocal reply, heavy synth bass drop, analog synth pads, monochrome lead synth, gated snare, sub-bass pulse, tremolo guitar swells, steel-string fingerpicking, plate reverb, tape saturation, call-and-response chorus, downbeat lyric accents, cold nocturne, uneasy drift

[singer A]
When the velvet curtain falls on day,
And silver shadows start their play,
The mind unties its heavy strings,
To fly on unimagined wings.
We ask the night what light denies:
To see the world through sleepless eyes.

Morning wakes a sleeping giant
In a coat of gold and gray
We are travelers on a river
Washing yesterday away
Looking out across the ocean
For a sign upon the wave
Are we masters of our journey?
Or the shadows in the cave?

And the weaver spins the thread
Of the words we left unsaid
Ah, the tapestry is spinning in the sky
Can you hear the lonely piper playing?
Can you feel what the universe is saying?
As the carousel of time goes rushing by…

[transition]

[singer B]
Climbing up the sacred mountain
Just to touch the distant stars
We forget the earth beneath us
And the healing of our scars
In the marketplace of whispers
Everyone is selling truth
But the old man on the corner
Only longs to buy his youth.

And the weaver spins the thread
Of the words we left unsaid
Ah, the tapestry is spinning in the sky
Can you hear the lonely piper playing?
Can you feel what the universe is saying?
As the carousel of time goes rushing by…

Red and blue, the colors blend
Beginning meeting at the end
Look inside the looking glass
And see the future touch the past
We are one, yet miles apart
A single beat within the heart…

And the weaver spins the thread
Of the words we left unsaid
Ah, the tapestry is spinning in the sky
Can you hear the lonely piper playing?
Can you feel what the universe is saying?
As the carousel of time goes rushing by…

Rushing by...
Floating on a sea of blue...
I will find my way to you.

Keywords
electronic rockmoody bluestape saturationplate reverbmale baritone vocalsfemale vocal replyheavy synth bass dropanalog synth padsmonochrome lead synthgated snaresub-bass pulsetremolo guitar swellssteel-string fingerpickingcall-and-response chorusdownbeat lyric accentscold nocturneuneasy drift
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