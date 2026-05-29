🎵Weaver of Dreams

moody blues, electronic rock, male baritone vocals, female vocal reply, heavy synth bass drop, analog synth pads, monochrome lead synth, gated snare, sub-bass pulse, tremolo guitar swells, steel-string fingerpicking, plate reverb, tape saturation, call-and-response chorus, downbeat lyric accents, cold nocturne, uneasy drift

[singer A]

When the velvet curtain falls on day,

And silver shadows start their play,

The mind unties its heavy strings,

To fly on unimagined wings.

We ask the night what light denies:

To see the world through sleepless eyes.



Morning wakes a sleeping giant

In a coat of gold and gray

We are travelers on a river

Washing yesterday away

Looking out across the ocean

For a sign upon the wave

Are we masters of our journey?

Or the shadows in the cave?



And the weaver spins the thread

Of the words we left unsaid

Ah, the tapestry is spinning in the sky

Can you hear the lonely piper playing?

Can you feel what the universe is saying?

As the carousel of time goes rushing by…



[transition]



[singer B]

Climbing up the sacred mountain

Just to touch the distant stars

We forget the earth beneath us

And the healing of our scars

In the marketplace of whispers

Everyone is selling truth

But the old man on the corner

Only longs to buy his youth.



And the weaver spins the thread

Of the words we left unsaid

Ah, the tapestry is spinning in the sky

Can you hear the lonely piper playing?

Can you feel what the universe is saying?

As the carousel of time goes rushing by…



Red and blue, the colors blend

Beginning meeting at the end

Look inside the looking glass

And see the future touch the past

We are one, yet miles apart

A single beat within the heart…



And the weaver spins the thread

Of the words we left unsaid

Ah, the tapestry is spinning in the sky

Can you hear the lonely piper playing?

Can you feel what the universe is saying?

As the carousel of time goes rushing by…



Rushing by...

Floating on a sea of blue...

I will find my way to you.

