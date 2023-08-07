The Targeted Takedown Indictment of Trump is a Deep State Revenge Tactic

The latest indictment of former President Donald Trump is not only a political ploy by Biden’s Department of Justice to take out the frontrunning Republican nominee, but it could also be a targeted deep state revenge hit coming from the highest levels of our institutions, explained Alex Newman, Senior Editor of The New American magazine.





Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, gave Trump an ominous warning about taking on the deep state while on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC program, stating, "You take on the intelligence community; they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you. So, even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he is being really dumb to do this."





Could it be that this unprecedented indictment of a former president is a deep state hit to take down Trump and smear his name right before the 2024 election? Americans can and must fight back against our two-tiered system of justice and defeat the government gangsters who wish to subvert the will of the people.





