100,000,000

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20 views • May 19, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3304/100000000
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3304-100000000
You ever get those moments, you know, where you go from juggling each little grain of sand, to zooming out to see the whole beach, the whole world?
Yeah, I'm going to turn 50 this year, which is great – as a cancer survivor, there's no such thing as a bad birthday – but also (and this kind of crept up on me) my philosophy show Freedomain Radio just passed 100 million views on YouTube.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3304-100000000
You ever get those moments, you know, where you go from juggling each little grain of sand, to zooming out to see the whole beach, the whole world?
Yeah, I'm going to turn 50 this year, which is great – as a cancer survivor, there's no such thing as a bad birthday – but also (and this kind of crept up on me) my philosophy show Freedomain Radio just passed 100 million views on YouTube.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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