General Flynn | Why Did the FBI Raid President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home? Why Is the Media Stating That Monkeypox Is Being Spread Via Physical Money?

FBI Raids President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home | Response from Eric Trump, Lara Trump & Dan Bongino -

WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1fcbr9-mar-a-lago-fbi-raids-president-trumps-mar-a-lago-home-eric-trump-responds.html

WATCH - https://rumble.com/v1fajb9-all-they-want-to-do-is-get-donald-trump.html

Special Thanks to Cornerstone for Standing Strong - https://rumble.com/v1f75h7-4-days-and-1-hour-until-the-reawaken-america-tour-new-york-begins-32-ticket.html

Address the Letter from the Attorney General of New York

What Is the Ultimate Goal of the Great Reset? CRISPR Gene-Editing 101 + Is Injecting mRNA Modifying Technology & CRISPR Gene Editing Into Humanity the Goal of "The Great Reset?" - https://rumble.com/v1f36st-crispr-crispr-gene-editing-101.html

August 11th & 12th NEW YORK ReAwaken America Tour Address Confirmed 8020 Bank Street Rd, Batavia, NY 14020 - 24 Tickets Remain for the ReAwaken America Tour - https://rumble.com/v1f75h7-4-days-and-1-hour-until-the-reawaken-america-tour-new-york-begins-32-ticket.html

New York ReAwaken America Tour Final Itinerary Is Released - SEE - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1SYL5wrFDM2SFCH3M_n1a77ruGjYy_fuiCplCatX1zvI/edit?usp=sharing

Is the Collapse of the Dollar Around the Corner? 15 Questions We All Need to Be Asking NOW https://docs.google.com/document/d/1c6BmBqB5eEbdI028SZz67GrstxGLHQjbjKs6jYZXlpk/edit?usp=sharing

Question #1 - What Is Money?

Money is a medium of exchange? https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/money

Question #2 - When Did America Get Off of the Gold Standard for Its Money?

1971 - Why Was the World Economic Forum Founded by Klaus Schwab per the recommendation of Henry Kissinger?

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/12/world-economic-forum-davos-at-50-history-a-timeline-of-highlights/

Video Clip #1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApPQlu3RvL

Video Clip #2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTmzbSFNK2

Video Clip #3 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_Xw5tWsOQo

1971 - Why Did President Richard Nixon Take America Off of God’s Money, the Gold Standard Per the Recommendation of Henry Kissinger?

“The silver is mine, and the gold is mine, saith the Lord of hosts.” - Haggai 2:8

“18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.” - Revelation 3:18

1971 - Why Did America Begin Showing Its Loyalty to Satan with Abortions and Scalable Human Child Sacrifice to Baal?

“35 And they built the high places of Baal, which are in the valley of the son of Hinnom, to cause their sons and their daughters to pass through the fire unto Molech; which I commanded them not, neither came it into my mind, that they should do this abomination, to cause Judah to sin.” - Jeremiah 32:35

1971 - Why Was the Darkseid / New Gods Comic Book Series Created Which Prophesied COVID-19 / The Great Reset?

Learn More - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Darkseid