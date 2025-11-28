“Yermak came with me, he will leave with me,” Zelensky a few years ago.

Well... Yermak resigned. So... we're waiting.

Adding, a post from Dmitry Medvedev today:

The corrupt government surrounding the expired Kiev clown has crumbled. He may still be sitting in his office, spewing cocaine from his nose, but he won’t be the one who signs the peace treaty. The buffoon is illegitimate. The collapse of his system is inevitable.

Adding:

Zelensky Is Losing Control: Ukrainian Media on the Fallout From Yermak’s Resignation

Ukrainian outlets openly admit that the resignation of Andrey Yermak — Zelensky’s key fixer and the real power behind the Office of the President — triggers a collapse of Zelensky’s control over the state apparatus.

➡️First, the internal politics.

Yermak may try to keep influence through a loyal successor, but his removal signals that Zelensky no longer commands the system. As Ukrainian media note, Yermak wasn’t removed by Zelensky — he was forced out by NABU. A single search, public backlash, and pressure from opposition politicians were enough for Zelensky to sacrifice his closest ally. This is now seen in Kiev as proof that Zelensky is no longer the “source of power” and can’t guarantee protection to even his own inner circle.

Ukrainian commentators also point out that few believe Yermak, Mindich and other corruption-linked figures acted without Zelensky’s approval or participation. So any blow to Yermak is automatically a blow to Zelensky — and smaller players may now start talking.

Ukrainian media already wrote that after the Mindich scandal, the Bankova began losing its leverage: even top officials like Sviridenko shifted toward the “Servant of the People” faction instead of the Office of the President, while the SBU and Prosecutor General’s Office began quietly sabotaging political orders. Yermak’s fall accelerates this breakdown.

Two scenarios are now discussed in Ukrainian press:

1. Soft scenario:

Power shifts from the Bankova to parliament and the cabinet, with “Servant of the People” still dominant. Arakhamia and others hostile to Yermak — including Fedorov — push this line. One faction insider told Strana.ua that Yermak’s removal should “calm down the Rada” and prevent defections.

2. Hard scenario:

A split inside “Servant of the People” creates a new anti-Zelensky coalition — Poroshenko’s bloc plus grant-funded deputies aligned with NABU. They could force a no-confidence vote, demand a “national unity government,” and strip Zelensky of real power. Ukrainian analysts admit this path could quickly lead to Zelensky’s own exit.

Control over the Prosecutor General’s Office, SBU, and State Bureau of Investigation will also slip away, since Yermak coordinated their political operations, including battles with NABU.

➡️Impact on the War and Peace Negotiations

Ukrainian media warn that this crisis hits everything: the budget, energy sector, defense procurement, and morale in the army and society.

Zelensky’s political future is collapsing — first a corruption scandal engulfing his closest associates, then the removal of his most powerful ally. This sharply reduces his re-election chances, pushing ratings to the background and making him more vulnerable to U.S. pressure on peace terms he previously refused. This depends on how hard Washington squeezes him — and what “bonuses” they offer.

Ukrainian analysts also discuss a scenario where rising pressure to accept concessions could push Zelensky to resign entirely, leaving final negotiations to the acting president — the Speaker of parliament, likely not Stefanchuk but another figure acceptable to Washington and the internal establishment.

Finally, Ukrainian media do not rule out a total loss of state cohesion, where Kiev simply becomes ungovernable and no one is left to negotiate at all — a scenario Western backers will try to prevent due to the catastrophic military consequences.

@DD Geopolitics



