Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Will African American people save us from Joe Biden?
channel image
GalacticStorm
2194 Subscribers
Shop now
82 views
Published 21 hours ago

What do you think? Is he right? Will African American people save us from Joe Biden?


source

https://twitter.com/i/status/1752363633839911053

Keywords
african americansblack votesave us from joe biden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket