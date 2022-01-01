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ΜΗΝΥΣΗ ΣΤΟ ΔΙΕΘΝΕΣ ΠΟΙΝΙΚΟ ΔΙΚΑΣΤΗΡΙΟ ΤΗΣ ΧΑΓΗΣ ΚΑΤΑ FAUCI, BILL GATES, Π.Ο.Υ., BIG PHARMA
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132 views • January 01, 2022
ΑΝΤΙΓΡΑΦΟ ΤΗΣ ΜΗΝΥΣΗΣ
https://hannahroselaw.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/icc-complaint-7.docx
ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ ΔΙΕΘΝΟΥΣ ΠΟΙΝΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΚΑΣΤΗΡΙΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΧΑΓΗΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΛΑΒΗ ΤΗΣ ΜΗΝΥΣΗΣ
https://hannahroselaw.co.uk/icc-complaint-uk/
ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΜΗΝΥΣΗΣ
https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/gates-fauci-and-daszak-charged-with-genocide-in-court-filing/article_76c6081c-61b8-11ec-ae59-7718e6d063ed.html
ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ ΕΠΙΖΩΝΤΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΟΛΟΚΑΥΤΩΜΑΤΟΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟ ΟΡΓΑΝΙΣΜΟ ΦΑΡΜΑΚΩΝ
https://dimobio.gr/?p=1411
https://hannahroselaw.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/icc-complaint-7.docx
ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ ΔΙΕΘΝΟΥΣ ΠΟΙΝΙΚΟΥ ΔΙΚΑΣΤΗΡΙΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΧΑΓΗΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΛΑΒΗ ΤΗΣ ΜΗΝΥΣΗΣ
https://hannahroselaw.co.uk/icc-complaint-uk/
ΔΗΜΟΣΙΕΥΜΑ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΚΑΤΑΘΕΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΜΗΝΥΣΗΣ
https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/gates-fauci-and-daszak-charged-with-genocide-in-court-filing/article_76c6081c-61b8-11ec-ae59-7718e6d063ed.html
ΕΠΙΣΤΟΛΗ ΕΠΙΖΩΝΤΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΟΛΟΚΑΥΤΩΜΑΤΟΣ ΣΤΟΝ ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟ ΟΡΓΑΝΙΣΜΟ ΦΑΡΜΑΚΩΝ
https://dimobio.gr/?p=1411
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