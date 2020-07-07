© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. John Mack Channeled by Karl Mollison short
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • July 07, 2020
See the rest of this video here https://www.getwisdom.com/dr-john-mack-channeled-by-karl-mollison-24oct2017-2/
Extracted from
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_E._Mack
John Edward Mack M.D. (October 4, 1929 –
September 27, 2004) was an American
psychiatrist, parapsychologist, writer,
and professor at Harvard Medical School.
He was a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer,
a leading researcher and writer on alien
abduction experiences, and a campaigner
for the elimination of nuclear weapons.
The dominant theme of his life's work has
been the exploration of how one's perceptions
of the world affect one's relationships. He
addressed this issue of "world view" on the
individual level in his early clinical
explorations of dreams, nightmares and teen
suicide He wrote A Prince of Our Disorder:
The Life of T.E. Lawrence (1976) his
biographical study of the life of British
officer T. E. Lawrence, for which he
received the Pulitzer Prize for Biography
in 1977.
His later research broadened into the
general consideration of the merits of
an expanded notion of reality, one which
allows for experiences that may not fit
the Western materialist paradigm, yet
deeply affect people's lives. His second
(and final) book on the alien encounter
experience, Passport to the Cosmos: Human
Transformation and Alien Encounters (1999),
was as much a philosophical treatise
connecting the themes of spirituality
and modern worldviews as it was the
culmination of his work with the
"experiencers" of alien encounters,
to whom the book is dedicated.
On Monday, September 27, 2004 while
in London to lecture at a T. E. Lawrence
Society-sponsored conference, Mack was
killed by a drunken driver heading west
on Totteridge Lane. He was walking
home alone, after a dinner with friends,
when he was struck at 11:25 p.m. near
the junction of Totteridge Lane and
Longland Drive. He lost consciousness
at the scene of the accident and was
pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The driver was arrested at the scene,
and later entered a plea of guilty by
careless driving whilst under the
influence of alcohol. Mack's family
requested leniency for the suspect
in a letter to the Wood Green Crown
Court. "Although this was a tragic
event for our family," the letter reads,
"we feel [the accused's] behavior was
neither malicious nor intentional, and
we have no ill will toward him since
we learned of the circumstances of
the collision."
1) Was the tragic event that ended your life intentional? Was this in
fact a murder to silence you?
2) Could the use of a daily protection prayer prevented this event?
3) Now that you have the perspective of a Light Being, would you encourage the testimonies with those coming forward about the Mercenary Army Program aka Secret Space Programs?
4) Were you asked to stop your research into alien abductions by the US government and/or any other related agency? How would you characterize the levels of control in an institution like Harvard to conceal the Alien Agenda?
5) What is the relationship between abductions as reported in work being done by David Jacobs and the Mercenary Army Program?
6) Was T. E. Lawrence in service to any aspect of the Alien Agenda?
7) Given the current circumstances for humans, what is the most useful aspect of your last book Passport to the Cosmos: Human Transformation and Alien Encounters (1999)?
Extracted from
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_E._Mack
John Edward Mack M.D. (October 4, 1929 –
September 27, 2004) was an American
psychiatrist, parapsychologist, writer,
and professor at Harvard Medical School.
He was a Pulitzer Prize-winning biographer,
a leading researcher and writer on alien
abduction experiences, and a campaigner
for the elimination of nuclear weapons.
The dominant theme of his life's work has
been the exploration of how one's perceptions
of the world affect one's relationships. He
addressed this issue of "world view" on the
individual level in his early clinical
explorations of dreams, nightmares and teen
suicide He wrote A Prince of Our Disorder:
The Life of T.E. Lawrence (1976) his
biographical study of the life of British
officer T. E. Lawrence, for which he
received the Pulitzer Prize for Biography
in 1977.
His later research broadened into the
general consideration of the merits of
an expanded notion of reality, one which
allows for experiences that may not fit
the Western materialist paradigm, yet
deeply affect people's lives. His second
(and final) book on the alien encounter
experience, Passport to the Cosmos: Human
Transformation and Alien Encounters (1999),
was as much a philosophical treatise
connecting the themes of spirituality
and modern worldviews as it was the
culmination of his work with the
"experiencers" of alien encounters,
to whom the book is dedicated.
On Monday, September 27, 2004 while
in London to lecture at a T. E. Lawrence
Society-sponsored conference, Mack was
killed by a drunken driver heading west
on Totteridge Lane. He was walking
home alone, after a dinner with friends,
when he was struck at 11:25 p.m. near
the junction of Totteridge Lane and
Longland Drive. He lost consciousness
at the scene of the accident and was
pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
The driver was arrested at the scene,
and later entered a plea of guilty by
careless driving whilst under the
influence of alcohol. Mack's family
requested leniency for the suspect
in a letter to the Wood Green Crown
Court. "Although this was a tragic
event for our family," the letter reads,
"we feel [the accused's] behavior was
neither malicious nor intentional, and
we have no ill will toward him since
we learned of the circumstances of
the collision."
1) Was the tragic event that ended your life intentional? Was this in
fact a murder to silence you?
2) Could the use of a daily protection prayer prevented this event?
3) Now that you have the perspective of a Light Being, would you encourage the testimonies with those coming forward about the Mercenary Army Program aka Secret Space Programs?
4) Were you asked to stop your research into alien abductions by the US government and/or any other related agency? How would you characterize the levels of control in an institution like Harvard to conceal the Alien Agenda?
5) What is the relationship between abductions as reported in work being done by David Jacobs and the Mercenary Army Program?
6) Was T. E. Lawrence in service to any aspect of the Alien Agenda?
7) Given the current circumstances for humans, what is the most useful aspect of your last book Passport to the Cosmos: Human Transformation and Alien Encounters (1999)?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.