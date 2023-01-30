https://gettr.com/post/p26puozbdd3

1/29/2023 Miles Guo: If the U.S. government is to investigate and freeze the CCP's overseas assets, do you think it will let go of the CCP’s hidden funds in USDT, USDC and Bitcoin? Once the U.S. makes the move, it will not give an inch

1/29/2023文贵直播：美国政府要查封共产党海外资产，难道就不会查封共产党藏在泰达币、USDC和比特币里的钱吗？美国一旦动手，不会给共产党留半点余地

