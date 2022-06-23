Christian faith inspires pro-life woman to face hostile pro-abortion protesters before Supreme Court

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The Faith & Reason panel discusses concrete steps churches and pregnancy centers should take to protect their members and property from pro-abortion violence. Jack Maxey also gives an update on the signs of Western escalation against Russia and warns our elites not to do more harm than good.
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