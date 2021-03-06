How To Steal An Election

Duty is a legal obligation. Once a duty arises, the People do not have a choice. They must act consistently with that duty. They cannot turn a blind eye. The Declaration of Independence is not for the courts to interpret. It is not for the legislative or executive to interpret. It is for the People to interpret. The government does not have jurisdiction under the US Constitution to interpret the Declaration of Independence. The government's powers are limited under the US Constitution. It would be a huge conflict of interest for the government to interpret the Declaration of Independence. Of course, the government cannot be expected to impartially decide whether they have exceeded their authority. The People have alleged that the government has poisoned the tree, and their following conduct is merely illegitimate fruit of the poisoned tree. They must defer to the US Constitution if they wish to sustain consent by the governed.