❗️UK to provide a £2.6 BILLION ($3.3 billion) loan to Ukraine – reports

❗️ UK to provide a £2.6 BILLION ($3.3 billion) loan to Ukraine – reports

Supposedly, UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves signed an agreement to approve £2.6 billion in loans to support Ukraine, Sky News reported. More below:

The loans will be repaid using profits from frozen Russian assets, which total £236 billion in Europe, according to the report.

Russia has maintained that any attempts to confiscate its assets amount to theft, violate international law, and would not go unpunished.

From Sky News, below: UK announces new loan for Ukraine

While Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Downing Street, his finance minister tuned in via a video call to secure more funding.

Sergii Marchenko watched on as the UK's chancellor Rachel Reeves signed papers to approve £2.6bn in loans to support Ukraine.

Those funds are linked to frozen Russian assets, as part what are called Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans.

The loan will be repaid using the extraordinary profits on those Russian assets, £236bn of which are in Europe alone.

The G7 - a group of seven wealthy democracies including the UK and US - announced $50bn for Ukraine using this type of loan last year, to be paid over time until the end of 2027.

Adding: The European Union may allocate hundreds of billions of euros for Ukraine and the EU’s military needs at the upcoming summit on March 6, according to French President Emmanuel Macron.

“The goal of this meeting is to strengthen support for Ukraine and grant the European Commission a mandate to swiftly launch large-scale joint financing, as our security is at stake. The March 6 summit is very important. This funding will likely amount to hundreds of billions of euros,” Macron stated.

He emphasized that the summit’s primary objective is to bolster Ukraine and empower the European Commission to immediately implement a joint financing program necessary for the EU’s security.

Additionally, the EU is expected to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed plan for a ceasefire in Ukraine before a formal peace agreement is reached.