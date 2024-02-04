Red Pill Nation Hangout #355

Red Pill Nation Hangout #3551. 6:20 Tech Report A) Massive Corruption uncovered at Twitter via Community Notes and organization going by Desert Raven on Twitter B) Google settles $5,000,000,000 Lawsuit over data collection in Incognito mode 2. 27:49 State of Texas defies Washington DC and decides to enforce its border3. 46:34 Academy Award Nominations, Feminists Mad because Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig denied nominations 4. 1:02:01 Wizard of Oz getting Insanely Woke Remake5. 1:20:19 Lia Thomas attempting legal case to swim at Olympic Games6. 1:47:58 Steve Crowder exposes major Blackrock executive for Pedophilia, Blackrock circles their wagons

Transcript