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Queen Elizabeth is dead, announced 2/22/2022 prophetic end time line
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124 views • February 24, 2022
222 prophetic number God revealed it to me with the rapture time frame this year 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7da9VAgSQ5c&;t=236s
The video I posted before Hollywood Unlock announce Queen Elizabeth is dead
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VyjZAMKS0T51/
In today’s segment, we discuss the alignment of Pluto today on 2/22/22 and why many believe it is a major sign of transition and change coming to Nations. We also discuss why this day is heavily involved in the occult and why believers need to be in much prayer and intercession regarding this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfOxyrfkGxY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7da9VAgSQ5c&;t=236s
The video I posted before Hollywood Unlock announce Queen Elizabeth is dead
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VyjZAMKS0T51/
In today’s segment, we discuss the alignment of Pluto today on 2/22/22 and why many believe it is a major sign of transition and change coming to Nations. We also discuss why this day is heavily involved in the occult and why believers need to be in much prayer and intercession regarding this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfOxyrfkGxY
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