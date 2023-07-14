The John Moore Show | July 13, 2023 | Hour 1

Hour 1, Kirk Phinney discusses politics, immigration, veterans, war, civil unrest & protests, Ukraine, Nazis, and Jews, hour 2, Len Horowitz talks about rebuilding his home, healthcare / vaccines / RFK Jr., God & frequency resonance, and more. Hour 3, 1st Half: Dr. Len Horowitz continues from Hour 2. 2nd Half: Tom Berryhill discusses The Energy Cleaner. . Prepper Tip: Get your winter fuel supply now.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.