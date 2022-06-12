6G, Microchips, and 666

Information and Communication Technology companies are in the process of developing 6G technology intended to replace 5G network technology later this decade. At the World Economic Forum, Nokia CEO, Pekka Lundmark called for microchips with 6G capability to be implemented in human beings--he stated that this would replace 'smartphones' as the most common interface. What is 6G? Can it possibly support trillions of connections and cut latency, for downloads, etc., to zero? Could this be another step towards 666 surveillance and control of buying and selling that the Bible prophesies? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues in this video.





A written article of related interest is available titled " ‘Nokia CEO Says Humans To Be Implanted With 6G Chips, Sets Timeframe’ What about 666?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/nokia-ceo-says-humans-to-be-implanted-with-6g-chips-sets-timeframe-what-about-666/