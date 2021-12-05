© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NASA Scientist: Be Prepared for an EMP | Dr. Arthur T. Bradley (ENCORE)
Follow
2
Share
Report
867 views • December 05, 2021
This is an ENCORE presentation in our Best of 2016 Year-End Review! With our guests calendars filled due to the holidays, and many new subscribers who've joined us during this year who missed some of these most-popular interviews, we are providing a recap of the top videos of 2016 during these holiday weeks for your review. Have a safe, aware, prepared, and most of all blessed Christmas and New Year holiday for your family from all of us here at ReluctantPreppers.com! ~ DK
Should you be concerned about the risk of a solar or nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) event and how it could impact your life and livelihood? Is an EMP actually a credible threat to your family, or just more "sky is falling" hype? Senior NASA scientist Dr. Arthur T. Bradley, author of numerous books on preparedness including: the "Handbook to Practical Disaster Preparedness for the Family," the "Prepper's Instruction Manual," and "Disaster Preparedness for EMP Attacks," joins Reluctant Preppers to answer your vital questions on the true risk of EMPs, possible root causes of EMPs, likely impacts of an EMP event, and especially specific protective action steps you can take now to protect your family.
IN THIS INTERVIEW:
==================
1. Introducing Dr. Bradley, and why he is qualified as an expert to talk about this subject...
2. What is an EMP?
3. What’s the difference between a solar-generated EMP and a high-altitude nuclear EMP?
4. Which countries could initiate this type of attack?
5. What kinds of damage might it cause?
6. How widespread would the damage be?
7. Would cars really stop working?
8. How do you protect your personal electronics and cars?
9. What is a Faraday cage? Can it have holes? Does it need to be grounded?
10. How do you make your own Faraday cage?
11. How can you test a Faraday cage’s effectiveness?
12. What should you consider storing in the Faraday cage?
13. How do we really prepare for something like this?
14. Where can we go for more information?
Subscribe (it's FREE!) to Reluctant Preppers for more ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
Channel graphics by http://JosiahJohnsonStudios.com
Promotion by http://FinanceAndLiberty.com
Should you be concerned about the risk of a solar or nuclear Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) event and how it could impact your life and livelihood? Is an EMP actually a credible threat to your family, or just more "sky is falling" hype? Senior NASA scientist Dr. Arthur T. Bradley, author of numerous books on preparedness including: the "Handbook to Practical Disaster Preparedness for the Family," the "Prepper's Instruction Manual," and "Disaster Preparedness for EMP Attacks," joins Reluctant Preppers to answer your vital questions on the true risk of EMPs, possible root causes of EMPs, likely impacts of an EMP event, and especially specific protective action steps you can take now to protect your family.
IN THIS INTERVIEW:
==================
1. Introducing Dr. Bradley, and why he is qualified as an expert to talk about this subject...
2. What is an EMP?
3. What’s the difference between a solar-generated EMP and a high-altitude nuclear EMP?
4. Which countries could initiate this type of attack?
5. What kinds of damage might it cause?
6. How widespread would the damage be?
7. Would cars really stop working?
8. How do you protect your personal electronics and cars?
9. What is a Faraday cage? Can it have holes? Does it need to be grounded?
10. How do you make your own Faraday cage?
11. How can you test a Faraday cage’s effectiveness?
12. What should you consider storing in the Faraday cage?
13. How do we really prepare for something like this?
14. Where can we go for more information?
Subscribe (it's FREE!) to Reluctant Preppers for more ► http://bit.ly/Subscribe-Free
Channel graphics by http://JosiahJohnsonStudios.com
Promotion by http://FinanceAndLiberty.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.