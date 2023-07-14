Create New Account
Ted & Austin Broer – July 13, 2023


Why do you think the mainstream media doesn't want anyone to go see the Sound of Freedom film?


The mainstream media is doing everything it can to slander the Sound of Freedom movie and Tim Caviezel. This is the same news media that told us to wear two masks and take an experimental injection.

