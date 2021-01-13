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Awesome 2021 Prophecy - Part 5 - 01/13/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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80 views • January 14, 2021
Pastor Stan shares a Prophecy given to Tomi Arayomi in December 2020 for what is to come in 2021. We hope this will encourage you! We are continuing with Part 5 in today's Broadcast.

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