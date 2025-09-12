Vaccine “Mandates”, Shills, JOOOS, Buddha Jesus, Gaga Minaj, Guns, Papists War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-09-10 Cirucci Team Brief #577
Cirucci Team Brief #577, 10 September 2025
Topic list:
* How to fight mandatory vaccination requirements.
* How to “cleanse” vaccine poisoning.
* J is for Jennifer says Florida is CONSIDERING releasing schoolkids from MANDATORY vaccines...don’t hold your breath.
* Far-Left dominated Washington State is attempting to force the Catholic Church to disclose pedophilia evidence and guess who is on their side.
* Jason Walker’s Nazi documentary “EUROPA” says JEWS installed Donald Trump and JEWS control the U.S. military: here’s what Johnny says.
* Guess who Johnny was interviewed by yesterday.
* Here’s what Anatoli thinks about who interviewed Johnny.
* Are these big names giving Johnny the Kurgan Salute?
* MAGA-tard “Christians” are shitting themselves over “Lady Gaga’s” MTV awards appearance: HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!
* “Nicki Minaj” went on a date with Pope Saint JP2?!
* Aaron Abke and the Buddha Jesus diet.
* They give you the choice of “meat” or literal shit.
* The all-or-nothing pacifist.
* GUN INTERLUDE: the biggest revolver you need is a...
* At the Battle of Leyte Gulf, this Navy pilot gets a plug for the ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH.
* The Minnesota State Police have promoted Jeremy Geiger to “Lieutenant Colonel”. Guess what religion he is.
* How does the movie “Spotlight” open...?
* Chigwell Christian Fellowship, the “home church movement” and William Tyndale.
_____________________
SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/
GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6
coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/
Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci
Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:
·
Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4
·
Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising
·
BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/
·
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci
·
UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci
CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/
Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh
The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5