Only 1 way out, about 5000 Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut being circled by PMC Wagner

Situation in Bakhmut 3,500 to 5,500 Ukrainian troops have been surrounded to the North and South of the city and are close to being encircled by PMC Wagner Group Assault Detachments. Wagner was a stone's throw from cutting the last supply route, which only the Ukrainian army could enter and exit and was in dire straits under attack.
Mirrored -
TeleTruth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.