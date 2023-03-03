Create New Account
Only 1 way out, about 5000 Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut being circled by PMC Wagner
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Situation in Bakhmut 3,500 to 5,500 Ukrainian troops have been surrounded to the North and South of the city and are close to being encircled by PMC Wagner Group Assault Detachments. Wagner was a stone's throw from cutting the last supply route, which only the Ukrainian army could enter and exit and was in dire straits under attack.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
ukrainepmc wagnerbakhmutencirclement

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
