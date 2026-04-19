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Donald Trump is calling for Ford and GM to begin manufacturing weapons on behalf of the military industrial complex, the first time since WW2
Our psychotic ruling class is actively planning for World War 3 and must be stopped.
Source @HOT Spot
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