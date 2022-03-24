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EP 2871-6PM BREAKING NEWS: Dominion Guilty of Election Crimes - MASSIVE Election Fraud In Colorado
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61 views • March 24, 2022
EP 2871-6PM BREAKING NEWS: Dominion Guilty of Election Crimes - MASSIVE Election Fraud In Colorado  
The third official forensic Mesa Report analyzing Mesa County electronic voting systems is being posted publicly tomorrow, March 22 at 9:00 a.m. CST on Frankspeech.com . The report shows that the Mesa County electronic voting system contained multiple databases, which should not have been present and also indicates manipulated vote counts. The multiple databases in the voting system show ballot and ballot batch records were moved and changed, breaking the chain of evidence, leaving the true vote count unknown. This makes the vote count in Mesa County’s voting system impossible to authenticate, or prove accurate, voiding the legal certification of Mesa’s election. The report goes on to explain that this illegal activity happened in two different elections and there is no possible way this manipulation was an accident.

Special Guest:  Ryan Cole, MD , board certified Anatomic/Clinical pathologist  CEO/Medical Director, Cole Diagnostics https://www.rcolemd.com/   http://coleforidaho.com/  Dr. Ryan Cole is a board certified Anatomic and Clinical pathologist with a subspecialty training and 20 years experience in dermatopathology and particular interest in molecular diagnostics. He is also the founder of Cole Diagnostics, an independent, full-service medical laboratory in Boise, Idaho, and is the Chief Medical Officer and Laboratory Director. Twitter @drcole12
 
 
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